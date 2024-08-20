IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹241.85 and closed at ₹240.15. The stock reached a high of ₹249.25 and a low of ₹241.15. The 52-week high for IREDA is ₹310, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,936,960 shares. The market capitalization was recorded as 0.0 crore.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|248.8
|Support 1
|240.7
|Resistance 2
|253.1
|Support 2
|236.9
|Resistance 3
|256.9
|Support 3
|232.6
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 26.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1936 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹249.25 & ₹241.15 yesterday to end at ₹244.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend