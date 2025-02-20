IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹160 and closed slightly higher at ₹160.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹171.35 and a low of ₹157.15. With a market capitalization of ₹45,716.35 crore, IREDA's performance reflects its volatility, having a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE volume for the day was 753,697 shares, indicating active trading.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.27
|Support 1
|161.57
|Resistance 2
|179.86
|Support 2
|152.46
|Resistance 3
|188.97
|Support 3
|147.87
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 26.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 753 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹171.35 & ₹157.15 yesterday to end at ₹170.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend