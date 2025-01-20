IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹205 and closed slightly lower at ₹204.25. The stock reached a high of ₹212.45 and a low of ₹203.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹55,663.61 crore, IREDA has seen a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹111.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,630,760 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹207.95. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have seen a significant rise of 68.31%, reaching ₹207.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 7.31%, rising to 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.96%
|3 Months
|1.58%
|6 Months
|-23.89%
|YTD
|-3.79%
|1 Year
|68.31%
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|211.97
|Support 1
|202.92
|Resistance 2
|216.78
|Support 2
|198.68
|Resistance 3
|221.02
|Support 3
|193.87
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹212.45 & ₹203.45 yesterday to end at ₹207.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend