Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 204.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.15 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 205 and closed slightly lower at 204.25. The stock reached a high of 212.45 and a low of 203.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 55,663.61 crore, IREDA has seen a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 111.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,630,760 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at 207.95. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have seen a significant rise of 68.31%, reaching 207.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 7.31%, rising to 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.96%
3 Months1.58%
6 Months-23.89%
YTD-3.79%
1 Year68.31%
20 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1211.97Support 1202.92
Resistance 2216.78Support 2198.68
Resistance 3221.02Support 3193.87
20 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20489 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹204.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 212.45 & 203.45 yesterday to end at 207.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.