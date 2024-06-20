Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 178.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.75 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 178.95 and closed at 178.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 178.95, and the low was 173.3. The market capitalization stands at 47,237.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215, and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,616,002 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹178.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.95 & 173.3 yesterday to end at 178.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

