IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹178.95 and closed at ₹178.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹178.95, and the low was ₹173.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹47,237.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215, and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,616,002 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹178.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.95 & ₹173.3 yesterday to end at ₹178.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.