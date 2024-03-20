IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price for the last day opened at ₹132.25 and closed at ₹133.10. The highest price reached during the day was ₹132.80, while the lowest was ₹128.70. The market capitalization stands at ₹34,766.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 865,470 shares traded.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
