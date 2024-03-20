Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -2.82 %. The stock closed at 133.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.35 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price for the last day opened at 132.25 and closed at 133.10. The highest price reached during the day was 132.80, while the lowest was 128.70. The market capitalization stands at 34,766.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 865,470 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹133.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 865,470 and the closing price was 133.1.

