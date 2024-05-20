Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 174.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.25 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at 175.9 and closed at 174.9. The high for the day was 177.45 and the low was 175.55. The market capitalization was 9072.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 215 and the 52-week low was 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 332,449 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at 176.25. Over the past year, however, the price of IREDA shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 176.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.17%
3 Months-16.06%
6 Months-20.49%
YTD-20.38%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹174.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.45 & 175.55 yesterday to end at 174.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

