IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at ₹175.9 and closed at ₹174.9. The high for the day was ₹177.45 and the low was ₹175.55. The market capitalization was ₹9072.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 332,449 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at ₹176.25. Over the past year, however, the price of IREDA shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹176.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.17%
|3 Months
|-16.06%
|6 Months
|-20.49%
|YTD
|-20.38%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.45 & ₹175.55 yesterday to end at ₹174.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
