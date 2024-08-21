IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹245.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹244.6. The stock reached a high of ₹245.85 and dipped to a low of ₹240.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,627.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 675,440 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|244.27
|Support 1
|238.32
|Resistance 2
|248.08
|Support 2
|236.18
|Resistance 3
|250.22
|Support 3
|232.37
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 25.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1936 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹245.85 & ₹240.05 yesterday to end at ₹240.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.