IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹171.80 and closed lower at ₹170.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹175.60 and a low of ₹170.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹46,710.18 crore, IREDA's shares have experienced a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,054,190 shares.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 1.87%, currently trading at ₹177.00. Over the past year, IREDA shares have appreciated by 4.48%, reaching ₹177.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.87%
|3 Months
|-4.1%
|6 Months
|-32.42%
|YTD
|-19.28%
|1 Year
|4.48%
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.99
|Support 1
|171.0
|Resistance 2
|178.29
|Support 2
|168.31
|Resistance 3
|180.98
|Support 3
|166.01
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 23.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9455 k
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1068 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹170.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.60 & ₹170.70 yesterday to end at ₹173.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend