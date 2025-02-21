Explore
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 170.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.90 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 171.80 and closed lower at 170.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 175.60 and a low of 170.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 46,710.18 crore, IREDA's shares have experienced a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 121. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,054,190 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:18:28 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 1.87%, currently trading at 177.00. Over the past year, IREDA shares have appreciated by 4.48%, reaching 177.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.87%
3 Months-4.1%
6 Months-32.42%
YTD-19.28%
1 Year4.48%
21 Feb 2025, 08:46:38 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.99Support 1171.0
Resistance 2178.29Support 2168.31
Resistance 3180.98Support 3166.01
21 Feb 2025, 08:31:38 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 23.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9455 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1068 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:04:14 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹170.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 175.60 & 170.70 yesterday to end at 173.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

