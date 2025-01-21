Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 207.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.85 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 209.5 and closed at 207.15, experiencing a high of 209.8 and a low of 206.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 55,663.61 crore. Over the past year, IREDA has seen a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 111.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached 1,126,926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1210.0Support 1206.46
Resistance 2211.67Support 2204.59
Resistance 3213.54Support 3202.92
21 Jan 2025, 08:44 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 3.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20620 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1126 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹207.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 209.8 & 206.2 yesterday to end at 207.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

