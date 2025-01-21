IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹209.5 and closed at ₹207.15, experiencing a high of ₹209.8 and a low of ₹206.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹55,663.61 crore. Over the past year, IREDA has seen a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹111.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached 1,126,926 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|210.0
|Support 1
|206.46
|Resistance 2
|211.67
|Support 2
|204.59
|Resistance 3
|213.54
|Support 3
|202.92
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 3.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1126 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.8 & ₹206.2 yesterday to end at ₹207.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend