Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 175.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 176.95 and closed at 175.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 180.95, and the low was 174.80. The market capitalization stands at 47,707.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215, and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,002,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.79Support 1174.6
Resistance 2183.99Support 2171.61
Resistance 3186.98Support 3168.41
21 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IREDA Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25628 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1002 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹175.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 180.95 & 174.8 yesterday to end at 175.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.