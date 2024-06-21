IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹176.95 and closed at ₹175.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹180.95, and the low was ₹174.80. The market capitalization stands at ₹47,707.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215, and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,002,164 shares.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.79
|Support 1
|174.6
|Resistance 2
|183.99
|Support 2
|171.61
|Resistance 3
|186.98
|Support 3
|168.41
IREDA Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1002 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.95 & ₹174.8 yesterday to end at ₹175.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.