IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹127.35, a close price of ₹129.35, with a high of ₹129.9 and a low of ₹124.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,812.08 crores. The 52-week high was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,829,757 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 09:42:21 AM IST
IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹129.6, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹125.8
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹129.6, with a 3.02% increase in value. The net change is 3.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend and gaining value in the market.
21 Mar 2024, 09:32:13 AM IST
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.22%
3 Months
17.21%
6 Months
-99999.99%
YTD
22.37%
1 Year
-99999.99%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03:03 AM IST
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹125.8, down -2.74% from yesterday's ₹129.35
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹125.8, experiencing a decrease of 2.74% with a net change of -3.55. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price.
21 Mar 2024, 08:00:24 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹129.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,829,757 and the closing price was ₹129.35.
