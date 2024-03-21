Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 3.02 %. The stock closed at 125.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.6 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of 127.35, a close price of 129.35, with a high of 129.9 and a low of 124.5. The market capitalization stood at 33,812.08 crores. The 52-week high was 215 and the 52-week low was 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,829,757 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹129.6, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹125.8

IREDA stock is currently priced at 129.6, with a 3.02% increase in value. The net change is 3.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend and gaining value in the market.

21 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.22%
3 Months17.21%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD22.37%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹125.8, down -2.74% from yesterday's ₹129.35

IREDA stock is currently priced at 125.8, experiencing a decrease of 2.74% with a net change of -3.55. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹129.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,829,757 and the closing price was 129.35.

