IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹127.35, a close price of ₹129.35, with a high of ₹129.9 and a low of ₹124.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,812.08 crores. The 52-week high was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,829,757 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹129.6, with a 3.02% increase in value. The net change is 3.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend and gaining value in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|17.21%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|22.37%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹125.8, experiencing a decrease of 2.74% with a net change of -3.55. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,829,757 and the closing price was ₹129.35.
