Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 174.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.25 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA's open price was 175.9 and the close price was 174.9. The high for the day was 177.45, while the low was 175.55. The market capitalization stood at 9072.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 332,449 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by -0.57% and is currently trading at 175.25. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to 175.25, while the Nifty index has increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.18%
3 Months-14.78%
6 Months-19.19%
YTD-19.07%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹174.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.45 & 175.55 yesterday to end at 174.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.