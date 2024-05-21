IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA's open price was ₹175.9 and the close price was ₹174.9. The high for the day was ₹177.45, while the low was ₹175.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹9072.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 332,449 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by -0.57% and is currently trading at ₹175.25. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to ₹175.25, while the Nifty index has increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.18%
|3 Months
|-14.78%
|6 Months
|-19.19%
|YTD
|-19.07%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.45 & ₹175.55 yesterday to end at ₹174.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
