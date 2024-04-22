IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹159.85 and closed at ₹163.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹162.95, while the lowest was ₹157.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹43,219.26 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,935,146 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹163.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a trading volume of 1,935,146 shares with a closing price of ₹163.1.