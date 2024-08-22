Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 240.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 240.95 and closed slightly lower at 240.45. The stock reached a high of 242.9 and a low of 238.3. The market capitalization stood at 64,210.7 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is 310, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,229,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20433 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1229 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹240.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 242.9 & 238.3 yesterday to end at 238.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

