IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 207.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 208.9 and closed slightly lower at 207.85. The day's trading saw a high of 209.5 and a low of 203. With a market capitalization of 55,875.94 crore, IREDA's shares demonstrated notable activity, with a trading volume of 480,520 shares on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 310 and above its low of 121.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has decreased by 1.58%, currently trading at 202.15. Over the past year, however, IREDA's stock has increased by 38.02%, reaching 202.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months8.92%
6 Months-20.57%
YTD-4.56%
1 Year38.02%
22 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1208.87Support 1202.27
Resistance 2212.53Support 2199.33
Resistance 3215.47Support 3195.67
22 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 4.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20865 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 480 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹207.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 209.5 & 203 yesterday to end at 205.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

