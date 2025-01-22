IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹208.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹207.85. The day's trading saw a high of ₹209.5 and a low of ₹203. With a market capitalization of ₹55,875.94 crore, IREDA's shares demonstrated notable activity, with a trading volume of 480,520 shares on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹310 and above its low of ₹121.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has decreased by 1.58%, currently trading at ₹202.15. Over the past year, however, IREDA's stock has increased by 38.02%, reaching ₹202.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.4%
|3 Months
|8.92%
|6 Months
|-20.57%
|YTD
|-4.56%
|1 Year
|38.02%
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|208.87
|Support 1
|202.27
|Resistance 2
|212.53
|Support 2
|199.33
|Resistance 3
|215.47
|Support 3
|195.67
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 4.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 480 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.5 & ₹203 yesterday to end at ₹205.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend