IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
IREDA stock price went up today, 22 Jul 2024, by 5.71 %. The stock closed at 257.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 253.1 and closed at 257.4 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 279, while the lowest was 251.15. The market capitalization stands at 73,134.08 crore, with a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 49.99. On the BSE, the trading volume was 18,998,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1282.86Support 1255.11
Resistance 2294.8Support 2239.3
Resistance 3310.61Support 3227.36
22 Jul 2024, 08:36 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1100
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
22 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 126 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 99261 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 107 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.

22 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹257.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 279 & 251.15 yesterday to end at 272.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

