IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹253.1 and closed at ₹257.4 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹279, while the lowest was ₹251.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹73,134.08 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. On the BSE, the trading volume was 18,998,222 shares.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.86
|Support 1
|255.11
|Resistance 2
|294.8
|Support 2
|239.3
|Resistance 3
|310.61
|Support 3
|227.36
IREDA Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 107 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹279 & ₹251.15 yesterday to end at ₹272.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend