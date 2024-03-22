Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.05 2.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.75 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 0.98%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 421.40 1.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.85 2.57%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 125.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price TodayPremium
IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 126.95 and closed at 125.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 132.05, while the low was 126.55. The market capitalization stands at 35,491.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,130,256 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:00:50 AM IST

IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹125.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,130,256 shares with a closing price of 125.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie