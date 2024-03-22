IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

IREDA stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 125.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹126.95 and closed at ₹125.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹132.05, while the low was ₹126.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹35,491.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,130,256 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:00:50 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹125.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,130,256 shares with a closing price of ₹125.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!