IREDA Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹126.95 and closed at ₹125.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹132.05, while the low was ₹126.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹35,491.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,130,256 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹125.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,130,256 shares with a closing price of ₹125.8.