IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹177.85, reached a high of ₹184.8, and a low of ₹174.6 before closing at ₹176.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹9448.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,584,577 shares.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock opened at a low of ₹182.55 and reached a high of ₹193 on the current day.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA reached a peak of 191.3 and a low of 186.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders are recommended to assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.75
|Support 1
|188.2
|Resistance 2
|194.3
|Support 2
|185.2
|Resistance 3
|197.3
|Support 3
|183.65
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends
IREDA Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|54.92
|10 Days
|56.15
|20 Days
|58.71
|50 Days
|58.99
|100 Days
|63.92
|300 Days
|64.88
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹189.75, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹183.55
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of ₹187.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹191.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹191.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 188.78 and 183.33 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 183.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 188.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.97
|Support 1
|185.92
|Resistance 2
|189.03
|Support 2
|184.93
|Resistance 3
|190.02
|Support 3
|183.87
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹186.65, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹183.55
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at ₹186.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹177.23 and ₹187.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹177.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IREDA rose by 2.07% to reach ₹187.35, outperforming its peers. While Elin Electronics saw a decrease in their share price, Suraj Estate Developers, ARCL Organics, and Nuvama Wealth Management experienced an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Elin Electronics
|160.4
|-0.7
|-0.43
|194.2
|130.0
|635.58
|Suraj Estate Developers
|393.25
|10.2
|2.66
|443.7
|256.0
|1744.5
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|187.35
|3.8
|2.07
|215.0
|49.99
|9644.4
|ARCL Organics
|51.12
|0.0
|0.0
|51.12
|15.0
|40.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|4800.05
|162.05
|3.49
|5528.3
|2111.0
|16948.3
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA touched a high of 188.0 & a low of 182.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.78
|Support 1
|183.33
|Resistance 2
|191.12
|Support 2
|180.22
|Resistance 3
|194.23
|Support 3
|177.88
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, IREDA's stock price increased by 0.14% to reach ₹183.8, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Elin Electronics is declining, whereas Suraj Estate Developers, ARCL Organics, and Nuvama Wealth Management are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and down by 0.08%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Elin Electronics
|159.3
|-1.8
|-1.12
|194.2
|130.0
|631.22
|Suraj Estate Developers
|390.25
|7.2
|1.88
|443.7
|256.0
|1731.19
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|183.8
|0.25
|0.14
|215.0
|49.99
|9461.65
|ARCL Organics
|51.12
|0.0
|0.0
|51.12
|15.0
|40.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|4724.85
|86.85
|1.87
|5528.3
|2111.0
|16682.78
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹186.35, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹183.55
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at ₹186.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹177.23 and ₹187.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹177.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 3.27% and is currently trading at ₹189.55. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹189.55. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 23.01% rise to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.06%
|3 Months
|3.64%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|78.65%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|815.63
|Support 1
|767.63
|Resistance 2
|841.82
|Support 2
|745.82
|Resistance 3
|863.63
|Support 3
|719.63
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4112 k
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1154.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹176.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.8 & ₹174.6 yesterday to end at ₹176.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
