LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

19 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 183.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.75 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at 177.85, reached a high of 184.8, and a low of 174.6 before closing at 176.25. The market capitalization stood at 9448.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,584,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:01:21 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock opened at a low of 182.55 and reached a high of 193 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:38:38 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA reached a peak of 191.3 and a low of 186.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders are recommended to assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.75Support 1188.2
Resistance 2194.3Support 2185.2
Resistance 3197.3Support 3183.65
22 May 2024, 12:26:36 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends

IREDA Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:24:29 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days54.92
10 Days56.15
20 Days58.71
50 Days58.99
100 Days63.92
300 Days64.88
22 May 2024, 12:12:59 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹189.75, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹183.55

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of 187.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 191.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 191.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:39:09 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 188.78 and 183.33 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 183.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 188.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.97Support 1185.92
Resistance 2189.03Support 2184.93
Resistance 3190.02Support 3183.87
22 May 2024, 11:20:13 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹186.65, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹183.55

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at 186.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 177.23 and 187.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 177.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:14:22 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IREDA rose by 2.07% to reach 187.35, outperforming its peers. While Elin Electronics saw a decrease in their share price, Suraj Estate Developers, ARCL Organics, and Nuvama Wealth Management experienced an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Elin Electronics160.4-0.7-0.43194.2130.0635.58
Suraj Estate Developers393.2510.22.66443.7256.01744.5
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency187.353.82.07215.049.999644.4
ARCL Organics51.120.00.051.1215.040.9
Nuvama Wealth Management4800.05162.053.495528.32111.016948.3
22 May 2024, 10:33:36 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA touched a high of 188.0 & a low of 182.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1188.78Support 1183.33
Resistance 2191.12Support 2180.22
Resistance 3194.23Support 3177.88
22 May 2024, 09:53:33 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, IREDA's stock price increased by 0.14% to reach 183.8, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Elin Electronics is declining, whereas Suraj Estate Developers, ARCL Organics, and Nuvama Wealth Management are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and down by 0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Elin Electronics159.3-1.8-1.12194.2130.0631.22
Suraj Estate Developers390.257.21.88443.7256.01731.19
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency183.80.250.14215.049.999461.65
ARCL Organics51.120.00.051.1215.040.9
Nuvama Wealth Management4724.8586.851.875528.32111.016682.78
22 May 2024, 09:38:43 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹186.35, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹183.55

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at 186.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 177.23 and 187.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 177.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22:45 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 3.27% and is currently trading at 189.55. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to 189.55. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 23.01% rise to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.06%
3 Months3.64%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD78.65%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 May 2024, 09:02:34 AM IST

State-run IREDA plans FPO in FY25 as loan demand for renewable projects rises

Currently, IREDA’s net worth is around 8,600 crore and its loan book stands at around 59,698 crore. In FY24, the company disbursed around 25,089 crore, higher from 21,639 crore in FY23.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/staterun-ireda-plans-fpo-in-fy25-as-loan-demand-for-renewable-projects-rises-11716300804849.html

22 May 2024, 09:02:33 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, IREDA, Hitachi Energy, BHEL, PI Industries

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 22:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-sun-pharma-adani-ports-ireda-hitachi-energy-bhel-pi-industries-companies-reporting-q4-results-today-11716345517075.html

22 May 2024, 08:50:29 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1815.63Support 1767.63
Resistance 2841.82Support 2745.82
Resistance 3863.63Support 3719.63
22 May 2024, 08:18:50 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4112 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1154.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:05:28 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹176.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.8 & 174.6 yesterday to end at 176.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

