IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹179 and closed at ₹160.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹179.45, while the low was ₹169.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹45,812.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,630,761 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹170.45, which reflects a percent change of 6% and a net change of 9.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,63,761 and the closing price was ₹160.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!