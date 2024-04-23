Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 6 %. The stock closed at 160.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.45 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 179 and closed at 160.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 179.45, while the low was 169.25. The market capitalization stands at 45,812.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,630,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹170.45, up 6% from yesterday's ₹160.8

IREDA stock is currently priced at 170.45, which reflects a percent change of 6% and a net change of 9.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.

23 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹160.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,63,761 and the closing price was 160.8.

