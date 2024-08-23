Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2024, by 7.64 %. The stock closed at 238.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.15 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 245.65 and closed at 238.9. The stock reached a high of 265.75 and a low of 245.65, with a market capitalization of 69,115.87 crore. The 52-week high and low are 310 and 49.99, respectively. A total of 6,231,308 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.0Support 1246.3
Resistance 2275.7Support 2236.3
Resistance 3285.7Support 3226.6
23 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 30.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
23 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 93 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22999 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 305.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

23 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹238.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 265.75 & 245.65 yesterday to end at 257.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

