IREDA Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹245.65 and closed at ₹238.9. The stock reached a high of ₹265.75 and a low of ₹245.65, with a market capitalization of ₹69,115.87 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹310 and ₹49.99, respectively. A total of 6,231,308 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.0
|Support 1
|246.3
|Resistance 2
|275.7
|Support 2
|236.3
|Resistance 3
|285.7
|Support 3
|226.6
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 30.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 305.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.75 & ₹245.65 yesterday to end at ₹257.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend