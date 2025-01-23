Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 205.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.3 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 204.7 and closed at 205.4, experiencing a high of 206.45 and a low of 197.65. The market capitalization stood at 55,217.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 496,158 shares for IREDA.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21204 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 496 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹205.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 206.45 & 197.65 yesterday to end at 200.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

