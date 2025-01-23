IREDA Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹204.7 and closed at ₹205.4, experiencing a high of ₹206.45 and a low of ₹197.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,217.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 496,158 shares for IREDA.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 496 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹206.45 & ₹197.65 yesterday to end at ₹200.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend