IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 269.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 273.1 and closed at 272.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 280 and the low was 266.1. With a market capitalization of 72515.89 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at 310 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7270704 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹273, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹269.8

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at 273 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 264.14 and 277.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 264.14 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's stock price has increased by 1.20% today, reaching 273.05. However, over the past year, IREDA's stock price has plummeted by -99999.99% to 273.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.07%
3 Months44.8%
6 Months81.29%
YTD162.5%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1277.72Support 1264.14
Resistance 2285.59Support 2258.43
Resistance 3291.3Support 3250.56
23 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1100
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96254 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹272.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 280 & 266.1 yesterday to end at 269.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

