IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹273.1 and closed at ₹272.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹280 and the low was ₹266.1. With a market capitalization of ₹72515.89 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at ₹310 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7270704 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at ₹273 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.14 and ₹277.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.14 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's stock price has increased by 1.20% today, reaching ₹273.05. However, over the past year, IREDA's stock price has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹273.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.07%
|3 Months
|44.8%
|6 Months
|81.29%
|YTD
|162.5%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|277.72
|Support 1
|264.14
|Resistance 2
|285.59
|Support 2
|258.43
|Resistance 3
|291.3
|Support 3
|250.56
IREDA Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹280 & ₹266.1 yesterday to end at ₹269.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend