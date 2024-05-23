Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 188.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.3 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at 186.25, reached a high of 193, and closed at 183.55. The day's low was 182.55. The market capitalization stood at 50,771.88 crores. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5,754,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹193.3, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹188.9

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at 193.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 183.12 and 193.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 183.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 193.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IREDA has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 189.55. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares plummeted by -99999.99% to 189.55. In contrast, the Nifty index surged by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.8%
3 Months11.11%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD83.71%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1193.72Support 1183.12
Resistance 2198.73Support 2177.53
Resistance 3204.32Support 3172.52
23 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4112 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1154.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

23 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹183.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 193 & 182.55 yesterday to end at 183.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

