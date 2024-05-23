IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock sees gains in trading today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹186.25, reached a high of ₹193, and closed at ₹183.55. The day's low was ₹182.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,771.88 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5,754,764 shares.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at ₹193.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹183.12 and ₹193.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹183.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 193.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IREDA has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹189.55. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹189.55. In contrast, the Nifty index surged by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.8%
|3 Months
|11.11%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|83.71%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|193.72
|Support 1
|183.12
|Resistance 2
|198.73
|Support 2
|177.53
|Resistance 3
|204.32
|Support 3
|172.52
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1154.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹193 & ₹182.55 yesterday to end at ₹183.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend