IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 24 Apr 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 170.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 173.85 and closed at 170.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 173.85 and the low was 167. The market capitalization stands at 45,127.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,881,881 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 168.10. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has dropped by -99999.99% to 168.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.9%
3 Months4.04%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD63.38%
1 Year-99999.99%
24 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 173.85 & 167 yesterday to end at 170.45. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

