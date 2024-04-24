IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade

IREDA stock price went down today, 24 Apr 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 170.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.