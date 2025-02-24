IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹173.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹173.75. The stock reached a high of ₹187.75 and a low of ₹172.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹47,613.75 crore, IREDA's performance remains notable within its 52-week range, having previously peaked at ₹310 and dipped to ₹121. The BSE volume for the day was 3,700,130 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|186.4
|Support 1
|171.5
|Resistance 2
|194.5
|Support 2
|164.7
|Resistance 3
|201.3
|Support 3
|156.6
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 21.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 251.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹187.75 & ₹172.70 yesterday to end at ₹177.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.