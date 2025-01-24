Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 200.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.85 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 199 and closed at 200.3, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 201.7 and a low of 194.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 52,905.96 crore, IREDA continues to show significant activity, although it remains below its 52-week high of 310 and above its low of 121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,636,396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.9Support 1194.23
Resistance 2204.63Support 2191.29
Resistance 3207.57Support 3187.56
24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 9.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21734 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1636 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹200.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 201.7 & 194.95 yesterday to end at 196.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

