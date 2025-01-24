IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹199 and closed at ₹200.3, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹201.7 and a low of ₹194.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹52,905.96 crore, IREDA continues to show significant activity, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹310 and above its low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,636,396 shares.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.9
|Support 1
|194.23
|Resistance 2
|204.63
|Support 2
|191.29
|Resistance 3
|207.57
|Support 3
|187.56
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 9.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1636 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹201.7 & ₹194.95 yesterday to end at ₹196.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend