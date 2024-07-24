Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -4.1 %. The stock closed at 269.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.75 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA's open price was 274.95, closing at 269.8 with a high of 283 and a low of 232. The market cap stood at 69545.91 cr, with a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 49.99. The BSE volume was 10,387,444 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 117 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 99912 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 106 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

24 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹269.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 283 & 232 yesterday to end at 258.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

