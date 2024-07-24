IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA's open price was ₹274.95, closing at ₹269.8 with a high of ₹283 and a low of ₹232. The market cap stood at 69545.91 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. The BSE volume was 10,387,444 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 117 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 99912 k
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 106 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
24 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹269.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹283 & ₹232 yesterday to end at ₹258.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend