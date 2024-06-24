Explore
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 187.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.45 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last day opened at 191.6 and closed at 187.85. The high for the day was 195.35 and the low was 190.35. The market capitalization stands at 51,605.08 crore, with a 52-week high of 215 and a 52-week low of 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 5,570,569 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00:04 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 190.35 and a high of 195.35 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:47:52 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.11% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IREDA until 12 AM is 14.11% lower than yesterday, with the price at 190.8, a decrease of 1.57%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:33:08 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 192.87 and 190.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 190.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 192.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.07Support 1190.67
Resistance 2192.83Support 2190.03
Resistance 3193.47Support 3189.27
24 Jun 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days179.65
10 Days180.05
20 Days181.68
50 Days172.52
100 Days164.35
300 Days147.23
24 Jun 2024, 12:21:06 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends

IREDA Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10:09 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹191.45, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹187.85

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of 190.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 193.99. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 193.99 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:46:59 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.39% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The volume of IREDA traded by 11 AM is down by 13.39% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 191.05, a decrease of 1.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 11:35:37 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 192.68 and 190.23 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 190.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 192.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.87Support 1190.97
Resistance 2193.88Support 2190.08
Resistance 3194.77Support 3189.07
24 Jun 2024, 11:21:07 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹187.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 195.35 & 190.35 yesterday to end at 187.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

