IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last day opened at ₹191.6 and closed at ₹187.85. The high for the day was ₹195.35 and the low was ₹190.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹51,605.08 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹215 and a 52-week low of ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 5,570,569 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹190.35 and a high of ₹195.35 on the current day.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IREDA until 12 AM is 14.11% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹190.8, a decrease of 1.57%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 192.87 and 190.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 190.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 192.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.07
|Support 1
|190.67
|Resistance 2
|192.83
|Support 2
|190.03
|Resistance 3
|193.47
|Support 3
|189.27
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|179.65
|10 Days
|180.05
|20 Days
|181.68
|50 Days
|172.52
|100 Days
|164.35
|300 Days
|147.23
IREDA Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of ₹190.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹193.99. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹193.99 then there can be further positive price movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The volume of IREDA traded by 11 AM is down by 13.39% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹191.05, a decrease of 1.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 192.68 and 190.23 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 190.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 192.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.87
|Support 1
|190.97
|Resistance 2
|193.88
|Support 2
|190.08
|Resistance 3
|194.77
|Support 3
|189.07
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹195.35 & ₹190.35 yesterday to end at ₹187.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend