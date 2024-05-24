IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹189.7 and closed at ₹188.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹194.7 and the low was ₹187.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹50,785.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 7,639,603 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 341.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹194.7 & ₹187.1 yesterday to end at ₹188.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend