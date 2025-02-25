Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 172 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 175.45 and closed at 177.15, experiencing a high of 175.60 and a low of 171.20. The market capitalization stood at 46,229.55 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 310 and a low of 121. The BSE volume for the day was 452,955 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST IREDA Live Updates: Stock Peers

IREDA Live Updates: Today, IREDA's share price increased by 1.77%, reaching 175.05, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Global Health is seeing a decline, whereas Waaree Energies, JSW Infrastructure, and Premier Energies are all on an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Waaree Energies2279.2545.552.043740.752030.065479.02
JSW Infrastructure259.43.851.51361.0211.5554474.04
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency175.053.051.77310.0121.047049.32
Premier Energies953.614.01.491387.1801.642985.84
Global Health1195.35-7.4-0.621510.1936.0532204.06
25 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST IREDA share price jumps over 3% after shareholders approve raising ₹5,000 crore via QIP

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has got shareholders' approval for raising up to 5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ireda-share-price-jumps-over-3-after-shareholders-approve-raising-rs-5-000-crore-via-qip-11740456192761.html

25 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST IREDA Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹175.05, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹172

IREDA Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of 174.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 177.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 177.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 2.70%, currently trading at 176.65. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have risen by 7.88%, reaching 176.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.95%
3 Months-2.58%
6 Months-32.16%
YTD-20.09%
1 Year7.88%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1174.73Support 1170.25
Resistance 2177.4Support 2168.44
Resistance 3179.21Support 3165.77
25 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 25.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10408 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 452 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹177.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 175.60 & 171.20 yesterday to end at 172. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

