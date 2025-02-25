IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹175.45 and closed at ₹177.15, experiencing a high of ₹175.60 and a low of ₹171.20. The market capitalization stood at ₹46,229.55 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE volume for the day was 452,955 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.
IREDA Live Updates: Today, IREDA's share price increased by 1.77%, reaching ₹175.05, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Global Health is seeing a decline, whereas Waaree Energies, JSW Infrastructure, and Premier Energies are all on an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Waaree Energies
|2279.25
|45.55
|2.04
|3740.75
|2030.0
|65479.02
|JSW Infrastructure
|259.4
|3.85
|1.51
|361.0
|211.55
|54474.04
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|175.05
|3.05
|1.77
|310.0
|121.0
|47049.32
|Premier Energies
|953.6
|14.0
|1.49
|1387.1
|801.6
|42985.84
|Global Health
|1195.35
|-7.4
|-0.62
|1510.1
|936.05
|32204.06
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has got shareholders' approval for raising up to ₹5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.
IREDA Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of ₹174.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹177.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹177.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 2.70%, currently trading at ₹176.65. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have risen by 7.88%, reaching ₹176.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.95%
|3 Months
|-2.58%
|6 Months
|-32.16%
|YTD
|-20.09%
|1 Year
|7.88%
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|174.73
|Support 1
|170.25
|Resistance 2
|177.4
|Support 2
|168.44
|Resistance 3
|179.21
|Support 3
|165.77
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 25.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 452 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.60 & ₹171.20 yesterday to end at ₹172. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend