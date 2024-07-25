IREDA Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹261.05 and closed at ₹258.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹272.8, and the low was ₹261.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,327.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹310 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 6,513,655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|273.49
|Support 1
|262.4
|Resistance 2
|278.74
|Support 2
|256.56
|Resistance 3
|284.58
|Support 3
|251.31
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹272.8 & ₹261.05 yesterday to end at ₹269.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend