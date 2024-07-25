Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 4 %. The stock closed at 258.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 261.05 and closed at 258.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 272.8, and the low was 261.05. The market capitalization stood at 72,327.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 310 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 6,513,655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1273.49Support 1262.4
Resistance 2278.74Support 2256.56
Resistance 3284.58Support 3251.31
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 101131 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

25 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹258.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 272.8 & 261.05 yesterday to end at 269.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.