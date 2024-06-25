Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 187.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of 191.6 and closed at 187.85. The high for the day was 195.35, and the low was 188.35. The market capitalization stood at 50,906.26 crores. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,110,335 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30079 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹187.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 195.35 & 188.35 yesterday to end at 187.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

