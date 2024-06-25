IREDA Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹191.6 and closed at ₹187.85. The high for the day was ₹195.35, and the low was ₹188.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,906.26 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,110,335 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹195.35 & ₹188.35 yesterday to end at ₹187.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend