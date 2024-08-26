IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹262 and closed at ₹260.3. The stock reached a high of ₹262.8 and a low of ₹253.85, with a market capitalization of ₹68,484.24 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is ₹310, and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. A total of 498,132 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency's stock ranged between a low of ₹253.15 and a high of ₹262.8, showcasing market fluctuations within this price band.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.05% higher than yesterday
IREDA Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, IREDA's trading volume is 19.05% higher compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹254, an increase of -2.42%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 254.83 and 253.53 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 253.53 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 254.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.57
|Support 1
|253.72
|Resistance 2
|254.93
|Support 2
|253.23
|Resistance 3
|255.42
|Support 3
|252.87
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|248.28
|10 Days
|244.95
|20 Days
|249.16
|50 Days
|234.46
|100 Days
|200.23
|300 Days
|170.70
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹254.2, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹260.3
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of ₹256.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹252.52. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹252.52 then there can be further negative price movement.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.83
|Support 1
|253.53
|Resistance 2
|255.37
|Support 2
|252.77
|Resistance 3
|256.13
|Support 3
|252.23
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹254.3, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹260.3
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of ₹256.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹252.52. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹252.52 then there can be further negative price movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's share price dropped by 2.46% today, trading at ₹253.9. Among its peers, Jio Financial Services is also experiencing a decline, while Mankind Pharma and JSW Infrastructure are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|324.6
|-2.6
|-0.79
|394.7
|204.65
|206227.6
|Mankind Pharma
|2385.6
|24.2
|1.02
|2488.65
|1680.5
|95564.38
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|253.9
|-6.4
|-2.46
|310.0
|49.99
|68242.35
|JSW Infrastructure
|310.6
|0.05
|0.02
|361.0
|141.75
|63719.93
|866.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1015.0
|755.2
|43300.0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.40% higher than yesterday
IREDA Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, IREDA's trading volume has increased by 27.40% compared to the previous day, with the price at ₹253.8, reflecting a -2.5% change. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹260.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹262.8 & ₹253.85 yesterday to end at ₹254.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend