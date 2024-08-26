Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 260.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 262 and closed at 260.3. The stock reached a high of 262.8 and a low of 253.85, with a market capitalization of 68,484.24 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is 310, and the 52-week low is 49.99. A total of 498,132 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:04:19 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency's stock ranged between a low of 253.15 and a high of 262.8, showcasing market fluctuations within this price band.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45:04 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.05% higher than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, IREDA's trading volume is 19.05% higher compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 254, an increase of -2.42%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35:10 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 254.83 and 253.53 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 253.53 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 254.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.57Support 1253.72
Resistance 2254.93Support 2253.23
Resistance 3255.42Support 3252.87
26 Aug 2024, 12:21:37 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days248.28
10 Days244.95
20 Days249.16
50 Days234.46
100 Days200.23
300 Days170.70
26 Aug 2024, 12:13:40 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹254.2, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹260.3

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of 256.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 252.52. If the stock price breaks the second support of 252.52 then there can be further negative price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:49:48 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 22.74% higher than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume of IREDA was 22.74% higher compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 254.25, an increase of -2.32%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33:44 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 255.23 and 252.93 in the past hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 252.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 255.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.83Support 1253.53
Resistance 2255.37Support 2252.77
Resistance 3256.13Support 3252.23
26 Aug 2024, 11:23:36 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹254.3, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹260.3

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of 256.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 252.52. If the stock price breaks the second support of 252.52 then there can be further negative price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:13:32 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's share price dropped by 2.46% today, trading at 253.9. Among its peers, Jio Financial Services is also experiencing a decline, while Mankind Pharma and JSW Infrastructure are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services324.6-2.6-0.79394.7204.65206227.6
Mankind Pharma2385.624.21.022488.651680.595564.38
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency253.9-6.4-2.46310.049.9968242.35
JSW Infrastructure310.60.050.02361.0141.7563719.93
null866.00.00.01015.0755.243300.0
26 Aug 2024, 10:50:16 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.40% higher than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, IREDA's trading volume has increased by 27.40% compared to the previous day, with the price at 253.8, reflecting a -2.5% change. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26:43 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹260.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 262.8 & 253.85 yesterday to end at 254.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

