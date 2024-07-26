Explore
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Up in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Up in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 261.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 267 and closed at 269.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 268.25 and the low was 260.05. The market capitalization of IREDA stands at 70,204.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 310 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,207,783 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30:50 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹265.9, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹261.2

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of 265.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 270.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 270.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:20:24 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IREDA has increased by 0.80% and is currently trading at 263.30. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to 263.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.47%
3 Months45.04%
6 Months53.82%
YTD154.07%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Jul 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.77Support 1258.02
Resistance 2270.88Support 2255.38
Resistance 3273.52Support 3250.27
26 Jul 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 31.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 97073 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02:27 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹269.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 268.25 & 260.05 yesterday to end at 261.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

