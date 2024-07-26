IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Up in Positive Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹267 and closed at ₹269.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹268.25 and the low was ₹260.05. The market capitalization of IREDA stands at ₹70,204.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹310 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,207,783 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of ₹265.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹270.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹270.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IREDA has increased by 0.80% and is currently trading at ₹263.30. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to ₹263.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.47%
|3 Months
|45.04%
|6 Months
|53.82%
|YTD
|154.07%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.77
|Support 1
|258.02
|Resistance 2
|270.88
|Support 2
|255.38
|Resistance 3
|273.52
|Support 3
|250.27
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 31.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.25 & ₹260.05 yesterday to end at ₹261.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend