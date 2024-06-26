Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 189.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 190.85 and closed at 189.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 190.85 and a low of 184.2. The market capitalization of IREDA is 49,723.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 1,541,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1188.95Support 1182.89
Resistance 2192.9Support 2180.78
Resistance 3195.01Support 3176.83
26 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27819 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1541 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹189.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 190.85 & 184.2 yesterday to end at 189.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

