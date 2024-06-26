IREDA Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹190.85 and closed at ₹189.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹190.85 and a low of ₹184.2. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹49,723.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 1,541,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.95
|Support 1
|182.89
|Resistance 2
|192.9
|Support 2
|180.78
|Resistance 3
|195.01
|Support 3
|176.83
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1541 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹190.85 & ₹184.2 yesterday to end at ₹189.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend