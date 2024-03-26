Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 132.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price TodayPremium
IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 133.25 and closed at 132.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 138.65, while the low was 132.5. The market capitalization stands at 37,265.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,748,263 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:01:40 AM IST

IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹132.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,748,263, and the closing price was 132.05.

