IREDA Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹133.25 and closed at ₹132.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹138.65, while the low was ₹132.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹37,265.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,748,263 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹132.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,748,263, and the closing price was ₹132.05.