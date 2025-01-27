Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 196.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.90 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened and closed at 196.85, with a high of 198.40 and a low of 194. The company's market capitalization stands at 52,379.16 crore. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have experienced a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,392,011 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 10.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21981 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1392 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹196.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 198.40 & 194 yesterday to end at 194.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.