IREDA Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened and closed at ₹196.85, with a high of ₹198.40 and a low of ₹194. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹52,379.16 crore. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,392,011 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 10.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1392 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹198.40 & ₹194 yesterday to end at ₹194.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend