IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's last day open price was ₹185.05, closing at ₹185 with a high of ₹199.35 and a low of ₹183.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹52,344.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹215 and a low of ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,324,307 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at ₹200.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹185.11 and ₹201.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹185.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 201.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's share price has increased by 4.08% and is currently trading at ₹202.70. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹202.70. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 27.70% rise to 23868.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.76%
|3 Months
|32.82%
|6 Months
|95.08%
|YTD
|89.39%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|201.45
|Support 1
|185.11
|Resistance 2
|208.62
|Support 2
|175.94
|Resistance 3
|217.79
|Support 3
|168.77
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 231.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 100 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹199.35 & ₹183.2 yesterday to end at ₹185. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend