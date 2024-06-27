Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 194.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.35 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's last day open price was 185.05, closing at 185 with a high of 199.35 and a low of 183.2. The market capitalization stands at 52,344.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 215 and a low of 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,324,307 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹200.35, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹194.75

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at 200.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 185.11 and 201.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 185.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 201.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's share price has increased by 4.08% and is currently trading at 202.70. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to 202.70. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 27.70% rise to 23868.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.76%
3 Months32.82%
6 Months95.08%
YTD89.39%
1 Year-99999.99%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1201.45Support 1185.11
Resistance 2208.62Support 2175.94
Resistance 3217.79Support 3168.77
27 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 106 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32211 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 231.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 100 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹185 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 199.35 & 183.2 yesterday to end at 185. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

