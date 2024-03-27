IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA closed today at ₹136.6, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock closed at ₹132.05 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹133.25. The high for the day was ₹138.65 and the low was ₹132.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹37,265.86 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,748,263 shares traded.
IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA closed today at ₹136.6, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹140.6
Today, IREDA stock closed at ₹136.6, showing a decrease of 2.84% from the previous day's closing price of ₹140.6. This corresponds to a net change of -4 in the stock price.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|248.0
|8.8
|3.68
|276.0
|141.75
|52080.04
|Tata Technologies
|1028.85
|6.9
|0.68
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41737.21
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|136.6
|-4.0
|-2.84
|215.0
|49.99
|31207.64
|Signatureglobal India
|1324.25
|30.65
|2.37
|1438.0
|444.1
|18607.13
|Cello World Limited
|779.55
|13.3
|1.74
|949.3
|711.15
|16544.47
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹135.05 and a high of ₹144.30 on the current day.
Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 50.00000 and a 52-week high price of 214.80000. This shows a significant price range over the past year, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for investors.
IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IREDA share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|131.79
|10 Days
|132.26
|20 Days
|141.75
|50 Days
|154.95
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.9
|8.7
|3.64
|276.0
|141.75
|52059.04
|Tata Technologies
|1023.9
|1.95
|0.19
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41536.4
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|138.85
|-1.75
|-1.24
|215.0
|49.99
|31721.67
|Signatureglobal India
|1315.85
|22.25
|1.72
|1438.0
|444.1
|18489.1
|Cello World Limited
|763.75
|-2.5
|-0.33
|949.3
|711.15
|16209.14
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|248.8
|9.6
|4.01
|276.0
|141.75
|52248.04
|Tata Technologies
|1026.0
|4.05
|0.4
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41621.59
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|139.0
|-1.6
|-1.14
|215.0
|49.99
|31755.94
|Signatureglobal India
|1315.25
|21.65
|1.67
|1438.0
|444.1
|18480.67
|Cello World Limited
|772.05
|5.8
|0.76
|949.3
|711.15
|16385.3
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.2
|8.0
|3.34
|276.0
|141.75
|51912.04
|Tata Technologies
|1027.2
|5.25
|0.51
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41670.27
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.05
|1.45
|1.03
|215.0
|49.99
|32452.74
|Signatureglobal India
|1308.95
|15.35
|1.19
|1438.0
|444.1
|18392.15
|Cello World Limited
|768.35
|2.1
|0.27
|949.3
|711.15
|16306.77
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.71%
|3 Months
|35.9%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|36.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹132.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,748,263 shares with a closing price of ₹132.05.
