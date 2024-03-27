Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA closed today at 136.6, down -2.84% from yesterday's 140.6

12 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 140.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.6 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock closed at 132.05 on the last trading day with an open price of 133.25. The high for the day was 138.65 and the low was 132.5. The market capitalization stands at 37,265.86 crore. The 52-week high and low are 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,748,263 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA closed today at ₹136.6, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹140.6

Today, IREDA stock closed at 136.6, showing a decrease of 2.84% from the previous day's closing price of 140.6. This corresponds to a net change of -4 in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure248.08.83.68276.0141.7552080.04
Tata Technologies1028.856.90.681400.01020.041737.21
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency136.6-4.0-2.84215.049.9931207.64
Signatureglobal India1324.2530.652.371438.0444.118607.13
Cello World Limited779.5513.31.74949.3711.1516544.47
27 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 135.05 and a high of 144.30 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:16 PM IST Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 50.00000 and a 52-week high price of 214.80000. This shows a significant price range over the past year, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for investors.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹135.7, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently priced at 135.7, showing a decrease of 3.49% in percentage change and a net decrease of -4.9. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely to see if the trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.

27 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹138.9, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently priced at 138.9, experiencing a decrease of 1.21% in percentage change and a net change of -1.7. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 138.2 and a high of 144.3.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹138.75, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently priced at 138.75, experiencing a decrease of 1.32% with a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST IREDA share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days131.79
10 Days132.26
20 Days141.75
50 Days154.95
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
27 Mar 2024, 01:02 PM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹138.75, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently trading at 138.75, with a net change of -1.85 and a percent change of -1.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹139.05, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently priced at 139.05 with a percent change of -1.1% and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹138.95, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently priced at 138.95, which represents a decrease of 1.17% or a net change of -1.65.

27 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹139, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently priced at 139, with a net change of -1.6 and a percent change of -1.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹142.55, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently priced at 142.55, showing a 1.39% increase. The net change is 1.95. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

27 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹142.75, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹140.6

IREDA stock is currently trading at 142.75, which represents a 1.53% increase. The net change is 2.15.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.71%
3 Months35.9%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD36.92%
1 Year-99999.99%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹138.65, up 5% from yesterday's ₹132.05

IREDA stock is currently trading at 138.65, with a 5% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 6.6 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹132.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,748,263 shares with a closing price of 132.05.

