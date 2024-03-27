IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA closed today at 136.6, down -2.84% from yesterday's 140.6

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock closed at ₹132.05 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹133.25. The high for the day was ₹138.65 and the low was ₹132.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹37,265.86 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,748,263 shares traded.
Today, IREDA stock closed at ₹136.6, showing a decrease of 2.84% from the previous day's closing price of ₹140.6. This corresponds to a net change of -4 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|248.0
|8.8
|3.68
|276.0
|141.75
|52080.04
|Tata Technologies
|1028.85
|6.9
|0.68
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41737.21
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|136.6
|-4.0
|-2.84
|215.0
|49.99
|31207.64
|Signatureglobal India
|1324.25
|30.65
|2.37
|1438.0
|444.1
|18607.13
|Cello World Limited
|779.55
|13.3
|1.74
|949.3
|711.15
|16544.47
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹135.05 and a high of ₹144.30 on the current day.
The Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 50.00000 and a 52-week high price of 214.80000. This shows a significant price range over the past year, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for investors.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹135.7, showing a decrease of 3.49% in percentage change and a net decrease of -4.9. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely to see if the trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|245.5
|6.3
|2.63
|276.0
|141.75
|51555.04
|Tata Technologies
|1022.15
|0.2
|0.02
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41465.41
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|138.95
|-1.65
|-1.17
|215.0
|49.99
|31744.52
|Signatureglobal India
|1314.1
|20.5
|1.58
|1438.0
|444.1
|18464.51
|Cello World Limited
|763.05
|-3.2
|-0.42
|949.3
|711.15
|16194.29
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹138.9, experiencing a decrease of 1.21% in percentage change and a net change of -1.7. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
Today, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹138.2 and a high of ₹144.3.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹138.75, experiencing a decrease of 1.32% with a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|131.79
|10 Days
|132.26
|20 Days
|141.75
|50 Days
|154.95
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Today, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹138.2 and a high of ₹144.3.
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹138.75, with a net change of -1.85 and a percent change of -1.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.9
|8.7
|3.64
|276.0
|141.75
|52059.04
|Tata Technologies
|1023.9
|1.95
|0.19
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41536.4
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|138.85
|-1.75
|-1.24
|215.0
|49.99
|31721.67
|Signatureglobal India
|1315.85
|22.25
|1.72
|1438.0
|444.1
|18489.1
|Cello World Limited
|763.75
|-2.5
|-0.33
|949.3
|711.15
|16209.14
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹139.05 with a percent change of -1.1% and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of ₹138.2 and a high price of ₹144.3 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹138.95, which represents a decrease of 1.17% or a net change of -1.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|248.8
|9.6
|4.01
|276.0
|141.75
|52248.04
|Tata Technologies
|1026.0
|4.05
|0.4
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41621.59
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|139.0
|-1.6
|-1.14
|215.0
|49.99
|31755.94
|Signatureglobal India
|1315.25
|21.65
|1.67
|1438.0
|444.1
|18480.67
|Cello World Limited
|772.05
|5.8
|0.76
|949.3
|711.15
|16385.3
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of ₹138.2 and a high price of ₹144.3 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹139, with a net change of -1.6 and a percent change of -1.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.2
|8.0
|3.34
|276.0
|141.75
|51912.04
|Tata Technologies
|1027.2
|5.25
|0.51
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41670.27
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.05
|1.45
|1.03
|215.0
|49.99
|32452.74
|Signatureglobal India
|1308.95
|15.35
|1.19
|1438.0
|444.1
|18392.15
|Cello World Limited
|768.35
|2.1
|0.27
|949.3
|711.15
|16306.77
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹142.55, showing a 1.39% increase. The net change is 1.95. Overall, the stock is performing positively.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low of ₹141.7 and a high of ₹144.3 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹142.75, which represents a 1.53% increase. The net change is 2.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.71%
|3 Months
|35.9%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|36.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹138.65, with a 5% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 6.6 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,748,263 shares with a closing price of ₹132.05.
