IREDA Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹190 and closed at ₹188.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹194.4 and the low was ₹184.25. With a market capitalization of ₹49,871.47 crore, the stock's 52-week high was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,524,437 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.07
|Support 1
|181.82
|Resistance 2
|198.38
|Support 2
|177.88
|Resistance 3
|202.32
|Support 3
|171.57
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 341.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹194.4 & ₹184.25 yesterday to end at ₹188.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend