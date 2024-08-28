IREDA Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹254.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹253.55. The stock reached a high of ₹258.45 and dipped to a low of ₹250.65, with a market capitalization of ₹68,551.44 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹310 and ₹49.99. A total of 2,434,443 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.45 & ₹250.65 yesterday to end at ₹255.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend