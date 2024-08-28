Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 253.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 254.25 and closed slightly lower at 253.55. The stock reached a high of 258.45 and dipped to a low of 250.65, with a market capitalization of 68,551.44 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 310 and 49.99. A total of 2,434,443 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21852 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹253.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 258.45 & 250.65 yesterday to end at 255.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

