IREDA Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹192 and closed at ₹194.90, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹192.10 and a low of ₹184.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹50,234.32 crore, IREDA's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,927,850 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|191.63
|Support 1
|183.57
|Resistance 2
|196.09
|Support 2
|179.97
|Resistance 3
|199.69
|Support 3
|175.51
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 15.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹192.10 & ₹184.40 yesterday to end at ₹186.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend