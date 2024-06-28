IREDA Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹196, reached a high of ₹205, and a low of ₹192.15 before closing at ₹194.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹51,954.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹215 and the low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 11,352,615 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 121.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹205 & ₹192.15 yesterday to end at ₹194.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend