IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA closed today at ₹135.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹136.1

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹143.2 and closed at ₹140.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹144.3, while the lowest was ₹135.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹36,714.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,059,273 shares traded.
IREDA share price Today :IREDA closed today at ₹135.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock closed at ₹135.9 today, which is a decrease of 0.15% from the previous day's closing price of ₹136.1. The net change in the stock price was -0.2.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|245.5
|-2.35
|-0.95
|276.0
|141.75
|51555.04
|Tata Technologies
|1020.95
|-7.7
|-0.75
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41416.73
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|135.9
|-0.2
|-0.15
|215.0
|49.99
|31047.71
|Signatureglobal India
|1380.0
|57.9
|4.38
|1438.0
|444.1
|19390.48
|R R Kabel
|1503.8
|-40.9
|-2.65
|1822.2
|1137.6
|16965.71
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹135.5 and a high of ₹139.5.
Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock was at 50.00000, while the 52-week high price was at 214.80000. This shows a significant fluctuation in the stock's performance over the past year.
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹136.15, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹136.15 with a minimal increase of 0.04% in percentage change and a net change of 0.05. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a slight positive movement.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.15
|-0.7
|-0.28
|276.0
|141.75
|51901.54
|Tata Technologies
|1024.35
|-4.3
|-0.42
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41554.66
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|136.85
|0.75
|0.55
|215.0
|49.99
|31264.75
|Signatureglobal India
|1322.4
|0.3
|0.02
|1438.0
|444.1
|18581.13
|R R Kabel
|1552.6
|7.9
|0.51
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17516.26
IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹137.1, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹137.1 with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹136.25 and a high of ₹139.5.
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹137, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹136.1
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹137, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IREDA share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|133.29
|10 Days
|132.21
|20 Days
|140.81
|50 Days
|155.69
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹136.8, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹136.8, showing a 0.51% increase with a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|249.6
|1.75
|0.71
|276.0
|141.75
|52416.04
|Tata Technologies
|1029.95
|1.3
|0.13
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41781.83
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|136.8
|0.7
|0.51
|215.0
|49.99
|31253.33
|Signatureglobal India
|1331.1
|9.0
|0.68
|1438.0
|444.1
|18703.38
|R R Kabel
|1538.8
|-5.9
|-0.38
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17360.57
IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹137.2, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.2, reflecting a net change of 1.1 and a percent change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low of ₹136.25 and a high of ₹139.30 on the current day.
IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹137.3, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.3, reflecting a 0.88% increase in value. The net change is 1.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|253.3
|5.45
|2.2
|276.0
|141.75
|53193.04
|Tata Technologies
|1031.65
|3.0
|0.29
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41850.79
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|137.2
|1.1
|0.81
|215.0
|49.99
|31344.71
|Signatureglobal India
|1323.8
|1.7
|0.13
|1438.0
|444.1
|18600.81
|R R Kabel
|1539.0
|-5.7
|-0.37
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17362.83
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of ₹139.3 and a low of ₹136.25 on the current day.
IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹137.4, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.4 with a 0.96% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.3.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|253.85
|6.0
|2.42
|276.0
|141.75
|53308.54
|Tata Technologies
|1034.15
|5.5
|0.53
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41952.21
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|137.4
|1.3
|0.96
|215.0
|49.99
|31390.4
|Signatureglobal India
|1310.95
|-11.15
|-0.84
|1438.0
|444.1
|18420.25
|R R Kabel
|1539.05
|-5.65
|-0.37
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17363.39
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹137.65, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.65 with a 1.14% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.55.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of ₹139.30 and a low of ₹136.25 on the current day.
IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹137.7, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹136.1
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.7, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 1.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.14%
|3 Months
|34.48%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|32.3%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹136.6, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹140.6
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹136.6, which reflects a decrease of 2.84% or a net change of -4. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹140.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a volume of 2,059,273 shares with a closing price of ₹140.6.
